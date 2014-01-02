Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep Now Offering Their Services for Chimney Repairs This Winter

Mays Landing, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- As the winter weather has arrived and many homeowners return from work to relax indoors, they may want to stay comfortable by the fireplace. With the frigid air and use of the fireplace, it is important to make sure the chimney is swept and performing properly for optimal safety. To help their valued clients maintain a safe and reliable chimney, the professionals at Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep are now offering their services for chimney repairs this winter season.



While fireplaces may be relaxing when a fire is burning, the fumes let off toxic gases that can be dangerous for a homeowner’s health if a chimney isn’t performing properly. This can happen when a chimney is blocked or the flue is broken. The experienced chimney repairmen at Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep will clean the flue and sweep the chimney to ensure the burning fire escapes the house.



If the exterior of the chimney is damaged in any way, Davis Brothers are able to repair any type of chimney, whether brick or stucco. They will reline the structure or repoint the top to make sure the smoke is able to flow away from the home. The experienced masonry professionals will perform their services in a prompt and thorough manner for complete customer satisfaction.



In the event that a chimney is damaged to the point where it can’t be repaired, Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep will install a brand new chimney for their clients. They use the most advanced and safest equipment to ensure the chimney will remain durable through any harsh winter weather in the southern Jersey Shore area.



For more information regarding their repair services or to make an appointment for a new chimney installation, please call the experienced professionals from Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep at 609-288-2172 or visit their website today.



About Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep

Located in Mays Landing, New Jersey, Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep serves the southern New Jersey area with chimney repairs and cleaning, rebuilding, as well as basement waterproofing. These professionals offer a variety of masonry services that include pool pavilions and fireplaces while using stone, rock, brick or stucco. A family run business of four generations of dependability, and a staff that has more than 50 years in the business, Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep will strengthen the safety of the home.



For more information, please visit http://www.davisbrothersmasonry.net/.