Davis Group Custom Home Builders Feature Towne Court Custom Homes and Kitchen Remodeling Inspiration

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Davis Group custom home builders offer three district floor plans, including an option for a downstairs master bedroom, in the enchanting Towne Court neighborhood within Westhaven Estates. Combining this prime location with the decades of experience the Davis Group bring in working around the Houston area is a winning combination, especially for those who are looking for a locale which is near to the Texas Medical Center, the Energy Corridor or Downtown Houston for a short commute, also near to high-end retail and fine restaurants.



The Davis Group Towne Court custom homes are six homes that are situated in a private, gated enclave. Each of the homes has a private patio or courtyard and features elegant transitional architecture with space for a pool. All of the homes are over4.200 sq ft with floor plans that can be found easily on the Davis Group Custom Builders' website. With an easy flow for entertaining and a relaxed home atmosphere, the kitchens open into the dining and living areas. Suggested rooms on the various floor plans include bonus rooms, a retreat, large walk-in closets, exercise rooms, and even a third-floor media and leisure room. Designer touches throughout and the architectural grandeur of 11-foot ceilings, the ability to be elevator-capable, and expansive kitchen islands surrounded by functional yet stylish backsplashes and countertops combine with a wine bar and over-sized master suites to create the ultimate in Luxury Living.



In addition to creating custom homes, Davis Group also offers Houston kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling services. For homeowners in the Houston area who love the home they live in but it doesn't quite fit their needs now or in the future, it can be just as exciting to think out of the box and re-imagine what the space could look like given today's aesthetics and trends. Sometimes it is because the family is growing up, perhaps children are moving away to college or are returning back after college. Whatever the reason, a remodeling project can be done piecemeal which also helps control the budget and spend. The kitchen is an obvious first choice as so much time is spent gathering there, a change to that one space changes the ambiance for everyone living in the house, although any space can be adapted and renovated. When looking for inspiration and suggestions, it's important to work with a team who know not only how to listen, but what works within that particular Houston community as Davis Group looks to "fulfill the vision of homeowners and enhance local communities" It can be a long process from start to finish with a few decision changes along the way. When is the best time to start? Nobody knows until they start that journey. A call to Davis Group Custom Builders in Houston is the start of a home building, or home remodeling, adventure.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Luxury Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Towne Court Custom Homes for sale, contact details follow:



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056