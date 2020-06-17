Davis Group Houston Luxury Custom Home Builders Feature Memorial Green Custom Homes as Well as Kitchen Remodeling and Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Within the popular gated community of Memorial Green, new construction by award-winning Davis Group custom builders will bring to life a Transitional home which will have four bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms, a foyer, a games room, marble shower, a summer kitchen, an outdoor loggia, and a plethora of upscale appliances and luxury finishes. On the second floor between the master bedroom and the master bath, a breakfast bar nestles above the foyer with a balcony to the front of the home. The courtyard is large enough to accommodate a cocktail pool. Memorial Green custom homes are sought after as the walkable locale features gourmet food and drink, a fitness studio, retail outlets, and an urban plaza with water features and extensive landscaping.



For homeowners who fell in love with their home many years ago, the thought of moving may seem overwhelming. Styles change and so do households, and an increasingly popular alternative to moving into a new house is to remodel or renovate a part of the existing home. Some of the most common reasons to look at staying within a home are budget considerations, staying in the same school district, remaining close to family or friends who may be nearby, not extending commute times to a workplace, and minimizing the uncertainty and stress which inevitable goes with buying and selling a house. Davis Group offers Houston kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling services as well as redesign inspiration throughout the entire home from opening up sightlines to minimizing hazards like open fireplaces which can be particularly important in a home where young children are growing up. As time passes and the family grows, the primary entertaining space may switch from a formal dining space to a casual breakfast bar or perhaps a large central island in the kitchen becomes the new heart of the home. With inspiration on television and in magazines, honing in on a design that suits the family and the unique space can be difficult. The experts at Davis Group bring their knowledge and attention to detail to each project, understanding that a home renovation project can be disruptive in the short term but could ultimately add significant value to the resale price of the home when it is time to move on. Prioritizing design elements may see a staggered approach to a home renovation, especially if the family is able to live more comfortably in the space while work continues. Key to the project success is communication, Davis Group become partners in the renovation process from the initial meeting to the final walk-through.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Towne Court Custom Homes for sale, contact details follow:



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056