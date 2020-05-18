Davis Group Houston Luxury Custom Home Builders Feature Towne Court Custom Homes as Well as Kitchen Remodeling and Bathroom Remodeling Inspiration

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- With a choice of three distinct floor plans including the option of a downstairs master bedroom, Davis Group custom builders present Towne Court custom homes for sale. 11 foot ceilings and open concept floor plans set the stage for designer finishes throughout. Each of the six homes has either a private patio or a courtyard area and room for a pool. Brick and stone exteriors highlight the elegant transitional architecture and the multiple energy features include premium windows. In the heart of the Galleria/Briargrove area of Houston, Towne Court has a prime location near to acclaimed restaurants and prestigious retail outlets. Originally established in the 1950s, Westhaven Estates underwent a transformation in the 1970s to become a patio and townhomes community. With excellent schools, nearby attractions, and a reputation for strong real estate appreciation, the low-key lifestyle and easy commute attract homebuyers from around town and far afield.



Buying a new home is not always the goal when a homeowner's circumstances change or a change is overdue. When a house is in the perfect location for a family and feels like home, an alternative to moving could be home remodeling. Taking on a renovation or remodeling project can be done across the entire house at once or can be taken as a step by step process. Sometimes changing just one room in the home can make all the difference. Davis Group has the experience to reimagine a space and help homeowners hone in on their vision for a new theme or an update to a familiar but outdated space. Houston kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling projects are increasingly popular. With inspiration on social media boards and on television, the transformation can be dramatic. From closed-in to open concept, from old fashioned to contemporary, and from outdated to the latest in high-end culinary appliances, families are embracing the latest designs and materials. Rustic wooden breakfast tables may be replaced with a chic and functional kitchen island, topped with white quartz and a waterfall edge. Not only do new materials breathe a new aesthetic into the heart of the home, but they can also change the functionality of the kitchen with an increase in prep space or entertaining room with all the convenience of a low-maintenance yet durable countertop. Switching out dark cabinetry for a brighter design can make the room seem bigger and change the balance of natural light in the space.



Davis Group Houston luxury home builders have built all around the Houston area and bring their background and experience to enhance Houston neighborhoods with every custom build. Part of the fun of the custom home design process is starting with small inspirations, a photo, a neighbor's house, a picture in a magazine, a dream, and then collaborating with the Davis Group team to extrapolate that snippet into an integral part of the home design. Watching that design then become a reality leads from a blueprint on paper to a final walk-through and unlocking the front door for the first time.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



