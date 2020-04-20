Davis Group Houston Luxury Custom Home Builders Feature Towne Court Custom Homes in the Prestigious Westhaven Estates Neighborhood Near the Galleria

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- One of the most exciting developments in the Houston area is the premier location of Towne Court. Davis Group Houston custom home builders, premier luxury home builders in Houston, bring their combination of experience and creativity to collaborate with homeowners on three exciting new floor plans with a downstairs master as an option. Offering an easy commute for those working in the Medical Center, Energy Corridor, and Downtown Houston, Towne Court is a mile west outside of the 610 loop and few minutes south of I-10. Brick and stone exteriors deliver outstanding curb appeal and each home has either a private patio or a private courtyard. Transitional architecture bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary aesthetics, appealing to a timeless style that will look equally as attractive in the future as it does today. Forged iron Parisian entry doors set the design bar high for home buyers and visitors alike, leading to an interior full of designer finishes. The homes are elevator capable and boast 11-foot ceilings, over-sized master suites, ample closet space, and opulent bathrooms. As every potential homeowner knows from experience, the kitchen is often the heart of the home, a place to gather with family and friends and a focal point for sharing conversation as well as food. Towne Court custom homes feature expansive kitchen islands with a backdrop of plentiful counter space for food prep and culinary tools as well as designer backsplash detailing. The kitchen is an integral part of the open floor plan offering sightlines to the courtyard or a pool. Premium windows and many energy-efficient aspects of the build further bolster the pros on any decision list. From the 'Bentley' and the 'Broadstone' at 4,230 square feet to the 'Carlisle' at 4,782 square feet, the three floors across the different floor plans offer the potential for games rooms, bonus rooms, study/loft areas, balconies, roof terraces, porches, pantries and utility rooms in addition to the open concept living, dining, and kitchen area on the first floor. Close to The Galleria and Inner Loop, the Westhaven Estate custom homes have a location near to acclaimed restaurants and retail outlets.



Davis Group brings their attention to detail and their expertise to every build, understanding that the highest compliment a custom builder can receive from the community is that the newly designed and built custom homes look like they've been a part of the neighborhood forever. They fit in with the existing neighborhood and yet still deliver the tailored and unique specifications of the client. This not only fulfills the vision of the homeowner who moves in first, it helps to retain the resale value of the property so that every future owner of the home also feels they have a unique piece in the harmonious jigsaw puzzle of the neighborhood. Davis Group Houston luxury home builders have built all around the Houston area and bring their background and experience to enhance Houston neighborhoods with every custom build. Part of the fun of the custom home design process is starting with small inspirations, a photo, a neighbor's house, a picture in a magazine, a dream, and then collaborating with the Davis Group team to extrapolate that snippet into an integral part of the home design. Watching that design then become a reality leads from a blueprint on paper to a final walk-through and unlocking the front door for the first time.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. For more information on luxury Houston custom homes and Towne Court Custom Homes for sale, contact details follow:



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056