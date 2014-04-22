DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DaVita HealthCare Partners officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



In 2002 whistleblower lawsuit was filed by a former employee against DaVita over its Epogen practices over a 10year period. On July 3, 2012, the Company announced the settlement of a Qui Tam Action, in connection with which the Company will pay $55million plus attorneys’ fees, resulting in a second quarter 2012 charge of $78 million.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, formerly DaVita Inc., reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $6.1 billion in 2009 to over $8.18 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $422.68 million to $536.02 million. Shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) grew since its 2:1 split on September 23, 2013 from $56.90 per share in late September 2013 to as high as $69.56 per share on April 3, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of certain DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com