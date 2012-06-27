DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at DaVita Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about DaVita’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



DaVita Inc. reported that its annual Revenue increased from $5.66billion in 2008 to $6.98billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $374.16million in ’08 to $478million in 2011.



Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) rose from $42.34 per share in March 2009 to over $90 per share in June 2012.



On June 26, 2012, NYSE:DVA shares closed at $94.06 per share.



Those who purchased shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com