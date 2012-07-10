DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Long-Term Investor Alert: Whistleblower Lawsuit Settles for $55 Million

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- An agreement in principle was announced to settle a whistleblower lawsuit against DaVita Inc for $55million.



Investors who purchased shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The whistleblower lawsuit was filed in 2002 against DaVita over its Epogen practices over a 10year period. While DaVita Inc. said it or its affiliated physicians did nothing wrong and stand by their anemia management practices, it said “agreements such as this one are sometimes in the best interest of shareholders.”



DaVita currently faces an investigation by a law firm concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about DaVita’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On July 9, 2012, NYSE:DVA shares closed at $97.36 per share.



