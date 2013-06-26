Dawn Joughin Joins Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- As its name suggests, the association was formed in 1997 by solicitors, legal executives and barristers working within the fields of Probate and Trust law.



The association provides a forum for legal professionals working within this specialist area of the law to exchange experience, know-how and an appreciation of the relevant laws and statutes that apply to trusts and probate cases. Its aims are to promote the enhancement of the specific skills, specialisation and expertise required, by the provision of education and training and, where possible, to enable representations to be made to the appropriate governmental and judicial bodies in relation to contentious trust and probate issues.



To qualify for membership, Dawn had to demonstrate experience working with a variety of relevant legal issues. These included probate disputes, breach of trust claims as well as conflicts and disputes involving trusts. Dawn’s membership was approved in a vote by the ACTAPS board. After finding out that her application had been approved, Dawn said:



“I was delighted to have my application for membership of ACTAPS approved by the association. Contentious Trust and Probate law is a very specialist area and as far as I am aware, I am one of only two Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists within Merseyside. Membership of ACTAPS will allow both myself and my colleagues within the Private Client team to benefit from exchanging expertise with other leading lawyers in the field, as part of the firm’s commitment to providing the very highest standards of legal advice for our clients.”



Wills and trusts at Canter Levin & Berg



Dawn and the other members of the Private Client Department here at Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors can offer confidential legal advice when it comes to drawing up your will or setting up a trust. We are also able to offer assistance in cases where the terms or the validity of a Will is in dispute, or where there are issues surrounding a Trust, such as the appointment and removal of trustees and any disputes over the validity of a trust.



If you would like to find out more about our Wills and Trusts legal services, you can speak to Dawn, or one of her colleagues by calling 0151 239 1000.