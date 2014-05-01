Dawson Development Group Releases Guidelines for Hiring a Northeast Ohio Home Builder

Painesville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- With so many people now looking for a northeast Ohio home builder, the Dawson Development Group decided to issue a series of guidelines to help those searching for a Lake County home builder so they don’t end up being shortchanged.



According to the Dawson Group, a legitimate home builder has full accreditation and has no qualms about displaying them, and their references must also be verifiable. The company has also suggested that prospective homeowners check if the Lake County home builder is insured in the event something untoward happens. According to a spokesperson for the Dawson Development Group, legitimate home builders are always insured and accredited, whether it is in Lake County or someplace else.



Prospective clients looking for a Geauga County home builder are also encouraged to research other pertinent issues such as the project phases, the details of the contract and method of payment. Furthermore, interested clients are advised to avail of the services of an inspector and ascertain that the state standards are met.



If the property has been bought already and only construction remains to be done, the Dawson Group has recommended that bids from various groups are taken so finding the suitable Geauga County home builder will be easier. Because there are several competing home builders in the northeast Ohio area, research and background investigation of each company is required to avoid any potential problems.



About the Dawson Development Group

With more than three decades of actually building homes, the Dawson Development Group has become one of the leading homebuilders in Ohio today. Since the group was founded, it has gone on to become an industry leader and is renowned for the durable and beautiful homes that they have built. In spite of competition, the company has remained a step ahead thanks to their emphasis on client satisfaction.



Contact Details:

Alfred B. Miller

759 F Lakeshore Blvd.

Painesville, OH 44077