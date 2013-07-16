Day Spring Now Offering Free Shipping on US Orders over $50

Siloam Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Shopping for Christian Christmas gifts can be very difficult. Christian parents want to give their children gifts that they will enjoy, but they do not want to give the child a gift that sensationalizes sex, like many toys for girls, or condones violence, like most toys for boys. The solution is to shop at a Christian store that understands what it means to try and stay holy in a secular world. Day Spring has a huge selection of such gifts, and they are pleased to announce free shipping on US orders over $50.



For a Christian gift ideas can be difficult to come up with because they want to give a gift that honors Christ, but there are not many available in mainstream stores. At Day Spring, Christian Christmas gifts come in very style imaginable. Here Christians can find something for everyone in the family, but especially for their children.



Some good Christian gift ideas for children are Bibles for different reading levels. Very young children will enjoy a picture Bible where they can read the greatest stories from the Word and look at the pictures to help guide them along. Older children will be pleased with full Bibles that are small enough for kid sized hands. This will allow the child to feel mature and responsible during church services and will teach the child good habits of reading and study that are useful later in life. Older children and teens will find the gift of a cross bracelet or necklace extremely special. This is a fantastic first piece of jewelry for older children, and they will treasure that piece for the rest of their lives.



Giving good Christian Christmas gifts to children helps them to see the importance of living a Christian lifestyle and allows parents to pass along Christian values. With these Christian gift ideas in mind, parents will be better prepared for the coming Christmas season.



