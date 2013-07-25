Day Trade the World Announces the Launch of the World's First Day Trading Wiki

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Day Trade The World™, a leading day trading company, launched today the world’s first wiki entirely dedicated to intraday trading. The Day Trading Wiki was designed by Day Trade The World™ to allow anyone to freely add, edit and interlink tradingrelated content.



The main mission of this innovative Wiki is to empower and engage people around the world to collect and develop educational content about trading, and to disseminate it effectively and globally.



Day Trade The World™ also expect this Wiki to serve as a supportive network for clients, traders and readers around the world.



In 2011, Day Trade The World™™ acquired Swift Trade’s business. Most of Swift Trade’s management and support staff stayed on, ensuring the continuity of a 15year daytrading tradition. Day Trade The World™ has also maintained Swift’s famous PPRO8 trading software that is one of the best in the industry, giving access to more markets than any of its competitors.



During its long history, over 20,000 people traded with Swift Trade on trading floors in 41 countries. In addition to accessing stock markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas, SwifTraders have traded on futures markets. The new Day Trading Wiki is just the latest innovation from this dynamic company and it represents a commitment to clients and to the day trading industry.



