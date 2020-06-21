Dayboro Directory Bringing the Latest News and Events from the Town of Yesteryear

Dayboro, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2020 -- Dayboro Directory is a handy tool for those who want to find out the nearest store, salon opening hours, or any business listing. Advertisers are now welcome to list their business as well as get exposure on the official platform that caters to the directory needs of the citizens and visitors of Dayboro. The advertisers' fees ( all monies raised from the Paper-Based Lions Dayboro and Surrounds Business directory) goes towards the support of the Dayboro Lions Club projects. A small part of the funds will go to the betterment of the Dayboro Lions Club. The majority of the monies goes to the support of the elderly with personal alarm neckless. The directory also features links to the latest events and happenings in the town. The residents can be a part of the projects and contribute to the betterment of the Dayboro and Surround society. Apart from that, the directory also presents news about the ongoing pandemics and other significant events that impact the local community. Updates from around the world, are consolidated in one place. Stay tuned for upcoming events and much more from this pleasant Town of Yesteryear.



To know more visit https://dayborodirectory.com



About https://dayborodirectory.com

Dayboro Directory is the online Dayboro & District Business Directory that features business listings across niches and categories.



Media Contact



Name: Danielle Latta

Address: Williams Street, Dayboro 4521

Phone: 073425025

Website: https://dayborodirectory.com