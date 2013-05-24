DaycareCentersSite.com Helps Parents Find Daycare Centers in Cities Throughout the United States

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- In years gone by, many households used to have a single ‘breadwinner’ – one parent would work while the other would care for the family at home. Today, many households have two breadwinners, where both parents work full-time jobs to support the family. In households like this, parents depend on daycare centers to care for children during work hours while providing an important educational and social experience.



That’s a problem that DaycareCentersSite.com seeks to solve. At DaycareCentersSite.com, visitors will find a selection of daycare centers throughout the United States. Visitors can use the website to find daycare centers in their local county along with specific information about each daycare center.



As a spokesperson for DaycareCentersSite.com explains, the website is designed to help parents quickly find qualified child care providers in their local area:



“People don’t have time to call dozens of daycare centers in their local area trying to find one that perfectly fits their needs. Instead of wasting hours of time, our site is designed to connect parents with daycare centers as quickly as possible. Visitors simply click on our listings page, select their state and then choose their county. County pages generally list dozens of local day care centers in cities throughout the country.”



Each listing is accompanied with contact information for the daycare center as well as its specific location. Other qualities of the daycare center are also listed, including the type of child care services provided by each center.



Along with connecting parents with nearby daycare centers, DaycareCentersSite.com aims to provide parents with tips and tricks to help them raise children. Guides include topics like:



-When to start toilet training

-Private nanny versus day care comparisons

-Reading to a baby

-Special needs day care



The website also features plenty of guides to choosing the right daycare center, including day care safety tips and how to find the perfect day care center for any child. Special needs children, for example, may require a different daycare center than other children. Some parents may also find that the benefits of a private nanny outweigh the benefits of a daycare center, in which case there are detailed comparisons available on the DaycareCentersSite.com website.



