Daylight Beach Vegas Cinco De Mayo Weekend Opens 2014 Vegas Pool Season

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino opens their doors every Sunday to patrons dressed in their Sunday bests—barely-there bikinis and sky-high heels or board shorts and white tanks—waiting to worship at the mecca of the Daylife, 11am to 6pm. For more information, contact VIP host Jamie Barren (310-749-9029), or online at www.vegaspartypools.com



Cinco de Mayo Weekend, combined with the epic fight after partying for the Mayweather vs. Maidana fight, guarantees to make for one of the wildest weekends in Las Vegas this spring. With performers and deejays that no party goers will want to miss, Cinco de Drinko at Daylight Beach Club will feature a party of epic proportions Sunday, May 4th 2014 – including a huge celebrity performance TBA soon along with some other amazing surprises. Limited amount of presale tickets available and prices will increase soon. Act fast and go online to purchase tickets at www.madesundays.eventbrite.com



About DAYLIGHT Beach Club

Daylight Beach Club is the ultimate pool party every Sunday inside the immense Mandalay Bay Resort 11-acre aquatic playground. With room for 5,000 revelers, this venue brings top-notch deejays, stellar cuisine, a flashy sound stage and high-velocity entertainment. Weekly celebrity guest hosts and surprise performances.



About VegasPartyPools.com

VegasPartyPools.com is your best resource for everything Las Vegas 2014 Pool Season, bottle service, cabana and daybed reservations, discounted tickets, VIP pool passes and guest list to DAYLIGHT Beach Club and all things related to Vegas pool parties and Day Clubs in Las Vegas. For more information on DAYLIGHT Beach Club: www.VegasPartyPools.com



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If you would like more information about this topic, contact Jamie Barren at JBP Events or email jbpevents@gmail.com