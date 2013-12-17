Days Hotel Gatwick - Convenient Budget Accommodation Option Near Gatwick Airport

Horley, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Best stay among all Gatwick airports can be enjoyed by guests at the Days Hotel Gatwick which is conveniently located close to the airport. Round the clock reception facilities are available at this budget accommodation to welcome guests checking in at all times of the day and night. Well trained staff offers exceptional service to all guests.



Speaking about the special rates that can be availed at the hotel, a senior executive from Days Hotel Gatwick stated, "Guests travelling in large groups can avail special offers while booking rooms at the hotel and long stay customers can also enjoy excellent deals by choosing to stay at this hotel close to Gatwick airport.”



Business centre located in the hotel allows guests to send and receive faxes and also provides them access to a computer with internet facilities. Brand new lift making all rooms in the hotel accessible to all guests is provided for the convenience of travellers. Car parking facilities are also available to guests and can be availed by them during the duration of their stay.



Talking about the bar and restaurant located at the hotel, a senior managerl from Days Hotel Gatwick commented, "Watershed bar and restaurant located in the hotel offers guests a wide range of cuisines as well as drinks in an authentic English environment. Continental or English breakfast can also be enjoyed by guests at this restaurant.”



Concierge services are provided to guests at this accommodation option near Gatwick airport. Visit here for more information. Weddings and sit down dinners as well as parties can be hosted at this hotel. Facilities are also available at this hotel to organize seminars as well as conferences.



About Days Hotel Gatwick

Days Hotel Gatwick offers several facilities including car parking to guests and is conveniently located close to Gatwick airport. Cheapest rates on room reservations can be availed by guests by easily booking online at dayshotelgatwick.com. Free Wi-Fi and round the clock reception facilities can be enjoyed at this hotel. Concierge services and business centre are also available at this budget accommodation.



Contact Information:



Days Hotel Gatwick

34 Bonehurst Road

Horley

Surrey

RH6 8QF

T: 01293 786971,

Fax: 01293 774475

Email: info@dayshotelgatwick.com