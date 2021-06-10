"Days of Trump" Is the First Book to Chronicle the Full Trump Presidency. Kickstarter Campaign Underway Now

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Love him or hate him, Donald J. Trump spent 1,461 days as one of the most unorthodox Presidents of the United States ever. To document this unprecedented presidency, long time American journalist and political science major, Tim Devine put together an inspiring new book chronicling that presidency from all angles. The book's title, "Days of Trump," is the first and only complete recap of the Trump presidency to date. The author has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to gain support for this project, and is welcoming political and history aficionados to become a part of this unique book of presidential history.



"The Trump presidency was unlike anything America has ever seen which is why it was important to have a record of it all in one place. So much happened in such a short period of time, it's all but essential to be able to track it as a whole. Tracking politics is my passion and this book stands as the first detailed look back at all the significant events and headlines of the Trump era," said Devine, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to the author, the book will offer readers and historians a chance to see how all the events of the Trump era both unfolded and fit together. The author is not only welcoming the American readers, but the readers and historians from around the world to pledge in his campaign and get a first edition copy of "Days of Trump" and other prizes as a reward.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/daysoftrump/days-of-trump-book and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 and the author is offering eBooks and signed copies of the print edition as well as a mention in the book as a reward for early backers. Further details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Tim Devine

Tim Devine is an American journalist, political science major and lifelong member of the tech and entertainment industry. His first book, "Days of Trump" chronicles the four years of Donald Trump's term as the President of the United States on a daily basis and in great detail.



Contact:

Tim Devine

The Devine Company

Los Angeles

California

United States

Phone: 310-467-9198

Email: tim@daysoftrump.com

Website: www.daysoftrump.com