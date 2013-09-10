DaySpring Forms Partnership with Cook Communications Ministries

Siloam Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Founded in 1971 by four Christian men DaySpring became a quickly growing company. The founders Russ Flint, Dean Kerns, Don Leetch and Roy Lessin had a common vision. Their goal was to spread the word of God through written messages. Their vision statement has remained the same despite changes in the common while following the direction of the Lord. “Connecting people with the heart of God through messages of hope and encouragement every day and everywhere.” They founded DaySpring from a single greeting card.



What started as a small business in California began growing quickly and remained there for eight years. Listening the call of God they moved the company to Arkansas taking with them only thirty of their employees. There they purchased land and built their company from the ground up. Shortly after the move they became a full service greeting card supplier for Christian bookstores. After this new phase DaySpring started constructing new buildings and was on it’s way to becoming the world’s largest Christian greeting card distributor. They formed a partnership with David C. Cook, owner of Cook Communications Ministries. After this partnership the DaySpring business continued to flourish.



DaySpring now employs 450 people. They supply Christian greeting cards and gifts to the United States as well as 60 foreign countries all over the world. They produce 7,000 Christian based products every year and they touch 850 people’s lives every year. DaySpring products are sold online, in Christian retail outlets, mass retail outlets, card and gift shops, as well as other retail outlets. Some of their specialties include, sharing the joy, hope & encouragement of Jesus, helping people share their heart and God's love, Christian greeting cards, Christian gifts, Christian home décor.



Contact: http://www.dayspring.com/seasonal/christmas/