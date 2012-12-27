Dayton Air Conditioning and Heating Saves Clients Money with Rebates and Tax Credits

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Austin Energy offers residents many rebates and incentives for saving money on your heating and air conditioning bill. They offer energy rebates, and also rate incentives to residents who install "green" fixtures and appliances, or replace their old units with high efficiencsy units.



Dayton AC, your air conditioning Austin specialists can help you with a home energy analysis. Austin Energy states that with their Home Performance with ENERGY STAR rebate, they offer up to 20% of the cost of certain improvements (up to $1575). The rebate covers improvements to items such as air conditioners and heat pumps, attic insulation, solar screens, and more. Your home must be more than 10 years old, and you should check with Austin Energy to ensure that you qualify.



You are also eleible to receive rebates on HVAC equipment if you own your own home, and your exisint AC unit is 10 years old, or older. You can request an information packet through the Austin Energy website.



Whether you require ac repair austin, or are just looking for a more efficeient type of equipment, you should check the Austin Energy website and look through their rebate and incentive programs to see if you qualify. And if you require a home energy audit or analysis, call Dayton AC, your hvac Austin specialists.



