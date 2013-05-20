Daytona Luxury Real Estate Is Proud to Offer Island Crowne Condos

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Daytona Luxury Real Estate, one of the leading real estate teams representing fine Daytona Beach homes for sale, is pleased to announce that Island Crowne condos are now available. The Island Crowne Condominium development features the newest oceanfront condos in Daytona Beach.



One of the things that makes the Island Crowne Condo unique is its location. The complex is situated within walking distance of great shopping and fine dining, making the Island Crowne Condo a perfect destination for both retirees and real estate investors. The Island Crowne consists of 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condos ranging from 2000 to 2600 square feet, along with two penthouse condos of 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 4300 to 5200 square feet. All of them are packed with amenities and a tasteful style and design sure to appeal to buyers interested in Daytona Beach beachfront homes.



In addition to Island Crowne, Daytona Luxury Real Estate features a number of other developments available to buyers. Some of them include Ocean Ritz, Bella Vista, Tuscany Shores, Aliki Atrium, and Ocean Vistas. According to the team at Daytona Luxury Real Estate, “We believe in providing our clients the maximum amount of information to assist them in making sound real estate decisions.” Thanks to their commitment to service beyond expectations, the team at Daytona Luxury Real Estate gets frequent referrals from satisfied former clients.



About Daytona Luxury Real Estate

For a number of years, Daytona Luxury Real Estate has exhibited unparalleled experience and know-how in Central Florida real estate. The firm’s mission is to provide a service that goes beyond expectations. It offers a wide variety of luxury oceanfront condos, luxury riverfront homes, beachfront homes, exclusive listings, and many more, making it the perfect place to turn to for help finding affordable and luxurious homes along the beach or ocean in Daytona Beach. For additional information please visit, http://daytonaluxuryrealestate.com/.