Dazzler Beauty Offers 50% off Pre Holiday Sale on Its Professional Grade Makeup Brushes

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- As most consumers are aware of, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Online shopping, especially through Amazon.com, has become the shoppers' favorite over the last few years because it is simple and there are wide ranges of merchandise available. However, as human nature would have it, some shoppers still put off the shopping until the last minute, therefore foregoing the great deals available online.



In order to help the shopper get a headstart on the busy shopping season, Dazzler Beauty is offering a 50% off sale on its popular 15pc professional grade makeup brush set starting today while supplies last.



During the product development phase in the past year, it became clear to Dazzler Beauty that consumers were looking for a simple solution to their makeup application needs. The company designed its makeup brush set to simplify the consumers' choice between natural hair and synthetic fiber, and to provide an assortment for every essential makeup application.



This makeup brush set is sold exclusively through Amazon.com and can typically be found as one of the highest ranked search results by searching "best makeup brushes" on Amazon.com. Its classy design and the well-balanced brush material make it an ideal gift item. Its premium quality and the universal appeal of good taste make it the makeup brush equivalent of that little black dress every woman must have.



Some of the feedback received from other buyers may explain the popularity of this particular makeup brush set. Click here to see a short video of some of the customer reviews on these makeup brushes.



"As a Makeup Artist, I wanted something affordable and very good quality!" ~ Gorgeous



"This set is sophisticated looking…Not only are they soft, but they perform well for an amateur like me." ~ Donna Z.



"There's really no need to spend a fortune on any other makeup brushes. This set performs at the same level of super expensive brushes but only cost a fraction of the price." ~ Ashley Z.



"I am amazed. Definitely worth every penny!" ~ Lisa A.



In anticipation of the high sales volume during the holiday shopping season, Dazzler Beauty will continue to offer its products exclusively on Amazon.com, utilizing Amazon's fulfillment services on all of its sales. Most consumers are already familiar with the high standards Amazon has established for its customer service. This arrangement will ensure that all orders placed during this busy season will be timely processed and delivered.



The 50% off pre-holiday sale may end soon. No coupon is needed. The sales price is already reflected on the product page on Amazon.com. Each order will have Dazzler Beauty’s standard 90-day satisfaction guarantee.



About Dazzler Beauty

Dazzler Beauty is a premium brand of professional grade makeup brushes for savvy consumers who demand exceptional quality at reasonable prices. Its product line is under development to include additional top quality beauty tools and skincare products.



Company Contact:

Kacy McKinney

512-981-6168

Media@DazzlerBeauty.com