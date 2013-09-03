Dazzling Flowers to Brighten a Cold Day at Toronto - Morning Glory

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Flowers are bright little beings with an ability to brighten even the dullest days. They are a part of our lives especially through our most special moments. Toronto based floral design company Morning Glory is reputed for providing floral services for homes, businesses and events. With passion and love for flowers Morning glory is engaged in many aspects of floristry including bouquets, posies, weddings and corporate arrangements.



Morning Glory has a team of expert florists who create strikingly beautiful bouquets and flower arrangements that are sure to lighten up any occasion. The company uses only the freshest and prettiest flowers in their arrangements and co ordinate them beautifully according to their colors and texture. They deliver flowers locally for various occasions like Christmas, Valentine’s day, baby showers, father’s day, mother’s day, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, funerals and more. Morning Glory is popular in Toronto for offering floral services to corporate companies, hotels, restaurants and many other places. They are one of the reasons why many businesses in the locality start their day with fresh flowers and a smile. Morning Glory believes that flowers can turn a gloomy environment lively in any office premise. Many lobbies, receptions, conference rooms and personal offices in Toronto are adorned by fresh stunning floral arrangements from Morning Glory. They also offer a special 10% discount for their corporate clients.



“Flowers from Morning Glory are absolutely fresh and gorgeous. Their promptness in delivery and respectable customer service has got us attached to them and we always look for reasons to order flowers from them”—Lucille



“Morning glory is my favorite florist as they have some of the exquisite flower arrangements. I love sending flowers to my wife and Morning Glory offers affordable services which makes it easy for me to send flowers frequently” – Bryan, J



About Morning Glory

Morning Glory handles local flower deliveries from Monday to Sunday. From roses and daises to lilies and carnations, they have innumerable variety of flowers in many colors that can complement the theme of any party. Morning Glory offers free consultation service for people to talk and decide on what kind of flowers and arrangements they need on their weddings and other events.



Media Contact:

Name: Morning Glory

Phone: 647 478 6090

Email: sales@morningloryflowers.com