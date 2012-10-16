Dazzling New Fashion Accessory Instantly Changes the Look of All Your Pockets

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Rockapocket.com has launched their initial line of Rock-A-Pocket jewelry that attaches to any and all articles of clothing as well as backpacks, hats and purses. Rock-It-Couture is a family owned company based in Naperville, Illinois where the Rock-A-Pocket trend got its start. Rock-It-Couture is the first and only company to produce an accessory that attaches to the pockets of any and all clothing items. Using one-of-a-kind fashion pins, Rock-A-Pocket accessories are held securely in place, yet are easily removable and transferrable.



Inspired by expensive embellished jean pockets, Rock-A-Pocket was created to accessorize all pockets in a wardrobe, not just jeans. Rock-A-Pocket gives customers the option to update their wardrobe and take their style to a whole new level without spending a fortune. Rock-A-Pockets instantly transform the look of shorts, pants, jeans, jackets and vests. Devoted customer, Kerri Hansen says “Rock-A-Pockets are so easy to wear and is truly the coolest new accessory to hit the market. My girls refuse to leave the house without their pockets rocked.”



The initial product line of Rock-A-Pockets consists of 13 fun and stylish designs to appeal to girls and women of all ages. Rockapocket.com also offers the innovative option to personalize and design your own Rock-A-Pocket and continuously adds to available designs.Prices start at $8.99, making this unique product not only fun and fashionable, but affordable as well.



Rockapocket.com also carriesRock-A-Wrist bracelets as a delightful extension of the Rock-A-Pocket look.Rock-A-Pocket will take any wardrobe from drab to fab and is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life.



For more information, visit http://www.rockapocket.com or email Sharon@rockapocket.com.