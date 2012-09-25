DBEGoodfaith.com Announces Launch of DBE Journal Website

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- With its original website, DBEGoodfaith.com helped contractors and job managers solicit bids from companies in the DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) DVBE (Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise), WBE (Women’s Business Enterprise) and MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) categories. Now those government contract opportunities are expanded with the launch of the DBE Journal website.



DBEJournal.com expands the reach of the parent website. DBE Goodfaith originally focused on contractors in California, Nevada, New York and Texas, but DBE Journal allows certified firms, anywhere in the U.S. to be solicited for jobs and opportunities.



For those seeking bids, the new website offers bronze, silver and gold packages, each with the ability to expand the number of firms contacted. It is even possible to arrange to solicit additional blocks of companies, 25 at a time, depending on the package.



Project managers can supply DBE Journal with a list of firms they wish to have solicited, or DBE Journal can do the legwork and select companies from the appropriate business enterprise databases. For more information, and to get started on making your next bidding process easier than it’s ever been, visit http://www.dbejournal.com



About DBE Journal

DBE Journal is a creation of parent company DBEGoodFaith.com, which was launched in 2005, to help make procurement and contracting with the government easier for prime bidders, certified socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, and awarding agencies. Since that founding, many business enterprises been able to find out about subcontracting opportunities, locate certification and business assistance services, and more, while awarding agencies are always assured that documentation of outreach to DBEs, MBEs, WBEs, UDBEs, DVBEs, etc., is always accurate. For more information, visit http://www.dbejournal.com, http://www.dbegoodfaith.com, or phone (877) 802-3394 http://www.dbegoodfaith.com