DC Apartment Locater Helps Find the Best Deals

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Apartment hunting is one of most tedious tasks to perform let alone in a big city like Washington DC. It could take anywhere from several months to a year to look for the right place to stay. There are so many parameters that go into the mix that sometimes, the process can lead to a lot of frustration and stress. That said with experts like Rentals Gone Wild doing the ground work for future city residents, looking for an apartment is a breeze.



Rentals Gone Wild, as interesting as the name sounds is a serious DC apartment finder service. The service helps individuals look for that one apartment that fits the bill in terms of budget, location, amenities, preference, vicinity to work place etc. Normally, one would have to spend a great deal of money to find such a place but, this DC apartment locator does not charge a dime! It is a free DC apartment finder that just about anyone can use.



While finding an apartment to one’s liking is a big part of the exercise, many also spend a considerable amount of their time and other resources looking for furniture, a mover’s service and so on. Moving to a new place comes with its own set of challenges that can mean further delays. Rentals Gone Wild addresses all these problems and more. It goes beyond the service of an average online apartment search and gives to its patrons every piece of information right from dealer information to roommate information to quotes from movers and so on. It is a complete solution provider for people vexed up with traditional apartment searches.



As the company provides 360 degree services for setting up a home, many people who have used this service before have chosen furnished apartments simply because they are already set up for the resident and also there is not a lot of moving cost involved.



This free DC apartment locator has been so popular in the DC Metro area that now the company has set up shop in Atlanta.



About Rentals Gone Wild

Rentals Gone Wild is a highly rated DC apartment finder service serving the DC metro area. It offers convenience, quick market access and great value. To know more log onto http://www.rentalsgonewild.com/



Media Contact



Rentals Gone Wild LLC

643 New York Ave

NW, Washington, DC

20001

202-609-9898

info@rentalsgonewild.com