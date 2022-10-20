DC-DC Converter Market Revenue USD 6.4 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The report on the DC-DC converter system market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2022 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



The global DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing power consumption, telecommunications and increasing industrial automation.



In various nations and throughout several locations, the industrial sector is growing in terms of production automation thanks to industry 4.0. For the whole manufacturing sector and for the management of the industrial value chain, this represents a new stage. Due to their reputation for improved efficiency and reduced risk of error, industrial robots are becoming more and more in demand in the production industry as consumers' demands for high-quality goods rise. As a result, throughout the anticipated year, demand for DC-DC converters will rise along with the use of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector.



The market for DC-DC converters is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR for the DIN Rail DC-DC converter during the anticipated period. A standard metal rail known as a DIN rail is most frequently and extensively used for attaching circuit breakers and industrial control devices. These DC-DC converters' wide input voltage range and adjustable specifications make it possible to incorporate equipment with inconsistent voltages into industrial systems with ease.



The DC-DC converter market is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period for the >1000W output power category. These can work with a variety of industrial applications because to their wide input voltage range. They are among the finest converters for providing correct output voltage under a variety of input supplies since they can operate at greater working temperatures.



The DC-DC converter market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period for multiple output DC-DC converters. The need for DC-DC converters is rising along with the demand for power application products in the industry. To function effectively, electrical equipment must operate in a controlled setting with a range of input voltage. As a result, DC-DC converters with multiple outputs have a range of input voltage levels and effectively generate several correct outputs.



During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the biggest regional market share for DC-DC converters worldwide. Due to the fast expansion of technologically superior power converters in the area, Asia Pacific is the region driving the worldwide DC-DC converter market. Manufacturers of DC-DC converters are being encouraged by the expansion of the manufacturing sector as well as the aerospace and military sectors in Asia Pacific to produce cutting-edge and effective products across a variety of product categories.