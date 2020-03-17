DC Drives Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global DC drives market size was USD 4.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role in conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "DC Drives Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026" published the above information.



To Gain More Insights into the DC Drives Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dc-drives-market-101447



Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.



Top Players Overview:



Some of the leading players operating in the global DC Drives Market include;

- ABB

- Rockwell Automation

- Schneider Electric

- TMEIC

- American Control Electronics

- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

- Siemens

- Danfoss

- KB Electronics

- Parker Hannifin

- Control Techniques – Americas

- Gefran

- Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG

- Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.



The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the DC Drives Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.



Request a Sample Copy for more detailed DC Drives Market Overview -https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dc-drives-market-101447



Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the DC Drives Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fuelling demand for energy and is expected to drive the DC Drives Market.



Market Segmentation:



- By Voltage

- By Power

- By End-Use

- By Geography



The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.



Regional Analysis:



- North America (The USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Content for DC Drives Market:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Global DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6. North America DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7. Europe DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

8. Asia Pacific DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

9. Middle East and Africa DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

10. Latin America DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profile

13. Conclusion



Complete TOC Available Here….



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive DC Drives Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101447