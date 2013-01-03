DC Mold Inspection Company MI&T Now Serves All of Washington D.C. and the Surrounding Areas

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- A leaky pipe in the wall behind the shower. Water that comes in through the window and pools on the sills. Wet carpeting damaged during a recent flood.



These are just a few of the many situations that can cause mold to grow. While some species of mold are simply unattractive to look at, others can cause homeowners and their children to become very ill. That is why anybody throughout the Washington D.C. area who suspects they may have mold in their homes should contact a company to schedule a thorough mold inspection and testing. For area residents who need a mold inspection DC area MI&T is ready and willing to help.



In an effort to serve even more customers, the DC mold inspection company recently expanded its area of service to all of Washington D.C. and the surrounding regions. For those who are worried about black mold that they can see and/or smell in their homes, the mold testing DC company is one of the most trusted mold inspection companies in the area.



As a bonus, customers who work with MI&T never have to worry that the company has a conflict of interest with its services. Rather than offering both mold inspection and removal as many other mold testing companies do, MI&T focuses on just the testing and inspection.



“Perhaps you have a musty smell, see visible growth, experienced water intrusion, or maybe you are just concerned about your health,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted.



“Whatever the case might be, we can help you determine if unwanted mold is lingering in your home or business. We will not only find out if mold is there, but our knowledgeable DC mold inspectors will find the cause of each problem present.”



As part of the DC mold testing process, a friendly and knowledgeable member of the MI&T staff will make an in-depth and thorough visual inspection of the property, and will also use a thermal imaging camera and moisture meter throughout the home or business. Air and surface samples will then be collected and sent in to an independent lab for analysis.



Anyone who would like to learn more about the mold inspection process is welcome to visit MI&T’s website and read through the in-depth and educational articles about its services.



About MI&T

MI&T, Mold Inspection and Testing, is the most trusted test only company in the nation. The company, which services the entire Washington D.C. metropolitan area, takes no part in the mold removal process, so customers can trust their unbiased results. For those who are concerned about indoor mold growth or would like more information about the company, please visit http://www.moldinspectionandtesting.com/dc