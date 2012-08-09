DC Night Tour Now Offered by Washington DC OnBoard Tours

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The chief executive officer at Washington DC OnBoard Tours today announced the addition of a boat cruise to their special ‘DC It All!’ tour. Their DC Night Tour is very well-known throughout the capital and the company has been rated as one of the best tour providers by TripAdvisor.com and Viator Tours.



Washington DC is the United States’ capital city and it’s where the president and congress conduct the country’s business. Washington was founded in 1791 and it was named for the United States’ first president George Washing who was also a general and a very powerful figure in American politics.



Washington has a large number of attractive places that many people say are worth visiting. Consumers who are planning a visit to DC are encouraged to visit the OnBoard Tours website via the link http://www.washingtondcpartyshuttle.com/ . The website hosts a lot of helpful and useful information on the city which is a plus for vacationers who are performing research before their trip.



“I have to say we had a great time on the shuttle, especially the "little walks" off the bus we went on. We would have spent a couple of days on those buses trying to see all the places that Washington is famous for, but we had to get back home and back to work.”



One of the reasons Washington DC OnBoard Tours offers information on their website is simply because the company’s executive leadership team understands that a tour becomes more meaningful when participants know a little history of the place they are visiting. Many people prefer to rent a car to tour Washington on their own, visiting the important tourist destinations with only a map as their guide.



This is not the correct way to visit a new location simply because tourists won’t be able to enjoy the cultural and historical significance of Washington. Whether it’s a tour groups first time visiting Washington or not, a bus tour can be much more enjoyable and memorable than driving a rental car from one place to the next.



About OnBoard Washington DC tours

A survey of 1000 tourists to Washington DC and New York City confirms that visitors prefer the OnBoard Washington DC tours format to the hop-on-hop-off tours more than two to one. Visitors prefer our smaller vehicles and smaller groups, which makes the tour more personal.