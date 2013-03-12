DC Official St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl 2013 Celebrates St Patrick's Day All Weekend

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Washington DC, like other major cities is home to people of culturally diverse backgrounds. Irish-American citizens and St Patrick’s Day enthusiasts set aside March 17th as the official day to celebrate Saint Patrick. DC Official St. Paddy’s Day Bar Crawl (http://tiny.cc/StPatsBarCrawlDC) will take place twice in addition to several other related events.



Starting with $20 dollar three day passes, the ticketholder maintains access to the kickoff party at Public Bar DC, a St Patrick’s Day mug, a wristband, a Bar Crawl Map and the DC St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl on both Saturday and Sunday. VIP passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to the kickoff party, the 2 bar crawls and the after party at Eden DC. The after party, called Paddy Fest, will take place at Eden DC from 9p.m. till 2a.m. Saturday night March 16th. Eden DC will be converted into St Patrick’s Day headquarters for one special night and discounted drinks will be available throughout the evening.



Bar Crawl locations are spread throughout several DC neighborhoods. People are expected to change venues regularly as the day progresses so overcrowding should not be an issue but as always, admission to a bar is based on capacity. Commemorative DC Official St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl 2013 T-shirts are also available while limited supplies last.



Regardless of the part of town DC Official St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl enthusiasts live, there is a nearby St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl registration point. DC neighborhoods encompassed in the bar crawl include DuPont, Foggy Bottom and Midtown. Registration ticket pricing is different depending upon the location where the bar crawl is started. Both starting registration points have the same registration period so it’s best to double check the schedule before arrival. Now You Know Events provides more detailed information about the DC Official St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl 2013 on their review page. The official website includes a detailed list of registration locations, how to purchase discounted DC Bar Crawl T-Shirts, times and map of party area. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://tiny.cc/StPatsBarCrawlDC



About Now You Know Events

Now You Know Events (http://NowYouKnowEvents.com) offers readers an opportunity to experience the best in some of the hottest cities by sharing unique invitations to top events. Founded in 2010, NYK has been dedicated to introducing city residents and visitors to the behind the scenes movers and shakers of some of the most exclusive events. Subscribe to NowYouKnowEvents.com to stay in the know.



Media Contact:

Benjamin James

Info@NowYouKnowEvents.com

Chicago, IL

http://NowYouKnowEvents.com