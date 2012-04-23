Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Fashion for Paws surpassed its fundraising goal for the Washington Humane Society, by raising over $700,000 with the assistance of Alliance Interactive Search Engine Marketing efforts. The effort culminated in the single best fundraising year for the charity.



The April 14 event drew 1,700 guests including Marie Osmond, honorary chairwoman of the benefit, Melanie Frank, International Trade Counsel at Hughes, Hubbard Reed, and other notable Washington DC celebrities. Since the inception of Fashion for Paws in 2007, the Washington Humane Society has raised a total of $1.5 million.



“We did it,” said Tara de Nicolas, Executive Director of Washington Humane Society’s Fashion for Paws, when she heard the news that they exceeded their goal. “We exceeded our goal and raised $700,000 so far!



Search Engine Marketing (SEO) improves a website’s placement on search engines. Understanding the methods that search engines employ to rank a page, a search engine optimization can assist in increasing your listing rank relative to keywords. Our SEO program works for firms with an existing web presence, making your site friendly to all the different search engine criteria at once.



“Forty two point three percent of clicks come from the first Google search result”, said Adam Aloi, Managing Partner of Alliance Interactive. “Charities and other non-profit organizations have realized the return on investment that search engine marketing and search engine placement offer. We’re committed to helping Fashion for Paws not only increase their online exposure but do so in an extremely cost effective manner.”