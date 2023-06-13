DC Switchgear Market Surges to $14.8 Billion by 2026, Unveiling Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Industry

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- According to the new market research report, the global DC switchgear market is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 11.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for DC switchgear are the growing demand for renewable power generation and increasing investment in the upgradation and modernization of the railway sector



Key Market Players

The DC switchgear market is served by a mix of large international players with operational presence across the globe and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global DC switchgear market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US) and Schneider Electric (France).



This research report categorizes the DC switchgear market by technology, application, product, and region.

On the basis of by voltage, the market has been segmented as follows:



Up to 750 V

750 V to 1,800 V

1,800 V to 3,000 V

3,000 V to 10 kV

Above 10 kV



On the basis of by deployment type, the market has been segmented as follows:



Fixed Mounting

Plug-In

Withdrawable Units



On the basis of by application, the market has been segmented as follows:



Railways

Solar Farms

Battery Storage

EV Charging Infrastructure

Marine

Power Generation

Others



On the basis of region, the market has been segmented as follows:



North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Up to 750 V: The largest segment of the DC switchgear market, by voltage.



The DC switchgear market, by voltage, is segmented into up to 750 V, 750 V to 1,800 V, 1,800 V to 3,000 V, 3,000 V to 10 kV and above 10 kV. The up to 750 V segment is expected to be the largest segment in the DC switchgear market, by voltage, during the forecast period. The high-cost efficiency associated with 750 V DC power supply systems is expected to fuel the growth of the up to 750 V segment of the DC switchgear market.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the DC switchgear, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the growing investments in the railways sector and integration of renewable energy sources, especially in countries such as China, India, Japan and Australia.



