DC Velocity Features Volunteerism at Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- DC Velocity recently featured Seegrid in the monthly roundup of charitable works by companies in the logistics and material handling industries.



According to the magazine, “Employees of Seegrid, a developer of robotic material handling equipment, volunteered at a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics competition for high school students in Pittsburgh, PA. Seegrid principal engineer Ray Delissio also mentored and coached the “Frobotics” team from Franklin Regional High School.”



DC VELOCITY is a business information vehicle in the market speaking to the specific informational needs of distribution center managers and executives. Coverage is transportation and warehousing-focused and captures and holds the attention of business professionals with an editorial package specifically-tailored to their needs. DC VELOCITY's editorial voice is contemporary and respects the readers' time as paramount.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



