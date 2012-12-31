DC Velocity Move It Show to Highlight Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks at ProMat 2013

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The Move It Show features five segments. Each segment highlights a different sector of the industry. The Move It Show is produced by AGILE Business Media, LLC. They are the publisher of market-leading brands in the logistics and supply chain markets, including DC VELOCITY and CSCMP'S SUPPLY CHAIN QUARTERLY. Focused on delivering must-have business content to its audiences of senior executives, it provides information across the full spectrum of media platforms, ranging from traditional print to web, tablets, webcasts, events, and video.



Seegrid Corporation (http://Seegrid.com), the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, will be featured in the Move It Show at ProMat 2013 at the DC Velocity’s theatre. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th.



The fifth segment of the show will highlight Seegrid’s robotic industrial trucks and their role in manufacturing distribution. The video link that will be featured can be viewed in advance at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1r4sFi3PV0.



The video shows Seegrid’s Robotic Industrial Trucks were used by Seegrid customer, YUSA, and why the company took to the Robotic Industrial Truck right away when they saw how it helped with their workload. On the manufacturing side, an unexpected secondary benefit is that they removed clutter and unsightly pallets from the work areas so the trucks can maneuver, providing a cleaner, safer work environment.



The solution was clear when the YUSA Corporation was able to deploy the Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks with the following benefits:



- Ease-of-use, avoidance of training and costly maintenance practices

- Flexibility of route selection, familiarity with existing equipment types (forklifts and pallet jacks)

- Workforce acceptance, labor savings and general comfort working along manned equipment

- Seegrid’s Robotic Industrial Trucks proved to be a perfect fit for YUSA and yielded substantial and immediate benefits, including:

- Reduced Labor Cost: Full-time employees were reassigned to value- added work activities

- Reduced Maintenance Costs: Employees can perform routine maintenance and trouble shooting

- No Facility Adaptation: The Robotic Industrial Trucks required no facility change and were set up in less than one hour

- Health & Safety: Less manual labor, controlled travel speeds and a system driven workflow that promotes consistent safe behavior



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



