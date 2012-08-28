DCG Stores Announces Launch of GunSafesnMore.com Website

Livermore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Leading e-commerce company DCG Stores is excited to announce the launch of their new website GunSafesnMore.com as part of its expansion strategy. Gun Safes N' More specializes in offering gun safes and home security safes by top manufacturers in the U.S.



Regardless of whether they are avid gun collectors, hunting enthusiasts or owners of one or two guns, the millions of gun owners around the country share the need to keep their firearms safe and secure when not in use. However, finding the best selection of gun safes has traditionally been more challenging than finding the guns themselves. Leading e-commerce company DCG Stores has now filled that need with the launch of their latest website GunSafesnMore.com where gun owners can find the best selection and pricing on guns safes online. “Our goal was to bring together the widest selection of top name gun safes in every style and configuration to fit every gun owner’s needs and budget,” said a DCG Stores spokesperson.



GunSafesnMore.com works with the top safe manufacturers in the industry to bring firearm owners the best value and products that fit every budget and specification. Shoppers can browse their extensive selection of the top gun and home safe brands in the industry from makers like Rhino, GunVault, AMSEC, Stealth Safe, V Line, and many others. Their extensive selection of models include firearm safes which can store multiple rifles, shotguns, and ammunition, small gun safes which hold one to two handguns, and fireproof gun safes in the event of an unexpected natural tragedy.



GunSafesnMore.com offers easy and secure online shopping for quality gun safes at factory direct prices. Their knowledgeable staff is ready to assist shoppers and can answer all questions about each of their products. Every item they sell offers a full manufacturer’s warranty. Shoppers are assured that the price they see is the price they pay as the website does not add sales tax and offers free shipping via Ground, Truck Freight, or White Glove services depending on the order. Their 30-day money back guarantee ensures a pleasant and risk-free shopping experience while a no-hassle returns policy further ensures guaranteed satisfaction.



Shoppers are encouraged to sign up for their free newsletter to receive exclusive promotional codes for discounts on specific items, or significant discounts on any item the customer chooses. For more information, please visit http://www.gunsafesnmore.com



About GunSafesnMore.com

The new website is the source for high quality gun safes and home safes from the most respectable manufacturers in the marketplace. Firearm owners will find an exciting selection of handgun safes, gun cabinets, gun cases, fireproof safes and more at excellent prices with a quick, safe, and secure checkout process. GunSafesnMore.com is part of DCG Stores, an online retail company founded in 2002 with the mission to provide a hassle-free shopping experience and superior quality service.