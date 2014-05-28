DCHN to Attend Medical Design and Manufacturing, MD&M East Show in New York

Woonsocket, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- DCHN, LLC, will join its sister company, Precision Coating Company, Inc. at the MD&M East Trade Show in New York, NY at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from June 10th – June 12th, 2014. As an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, DCHN will demonstrate the exceptional chemical stability and corrosive resistance of MICRALOX®, an innovative anodic coating for aluminum. DCHN will also provide information on their new bundling of coating services that include embedded printing and laser-marking services.



MICRALOX® is a patented aluminum oxide coating with a micro-crystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. MICRALOX® produces a long-lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color fading due to super-heated steam, and is an excellent alternative to stainless steel, plastic and other materials. David DiBiasio, Sales Manager for DCHN, states that, “For medical instruments and ancillary equipment made from aluminum, the most significant trend is how to provide a protective coating to the aluminum to allow repeated washing and sterilization, without a detrimental impact to the finish and printing on the part. This is especially true when high pH detergents are being used or when Autoclave, STERRIS, and STERRAD sterilization methods are employed, as these methods can strip, discolor, delaminate epoxy printing, and be the cause of other in-field failures. MICRALOX® resolves many of these issues.” To learn more, download the MICRALOX® report on “Fit for Purpose."



All medical equipment needs to be traceable and requires some sort of marking for identification. DCHN can help meet the needs of medical device manufacturers with various embedded printing and laser-marking techniques.



DCHN will be located in Booth #844, along with another subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., Precision Coating. According to Mr. Tim Cabot, President of DCHN, “DCHN’s goal is to showcase how MICRALOX® can be used by medical device companies to solve corrosion and performance issues utilizing aluminum for reusable medical equipment including medical instruments.”



For more information on MICRALOX®, go to www.micralox.com. MICRALOX® was developed by another subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., Sanford Process Corporation (www.sanfordprocess.com), which can be contacted regarding licensing inquiries.



As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot/development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to our customers’ diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN recently received the accreditation for ISO-13485:2003, in addition to its continued accreditation to ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



For more information on DCHN, contact sales@d-chn.com, call (401) 288-5209 or visit their website www.d-chn.com



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., (www.precisioncoating.com) one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.



Follow DCHN on:



LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/1jqvV2S

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DCHN_Katahdin

Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1h9tOGu