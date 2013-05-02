DCMoldTest.com Provides Independent Third-Party Mold Inspections to Avoid Conflict of Interest

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Mold can be found in homes throughout the Washington, D.C. area. Some homeowners are aware of their mold problem, while others are completely oblivious to it. In order to cure a mold problem, D.C. residents turn to one of many local mold removal specialists for assistance.



But before contacting a mold removal specialist, many D.C. home and business owners choose to hire an independent mold inspector. An independent mold inspector provides an unbiased opinion on the extent of a home’s mold problem. Since the mold inspector does not make more money by exaggerating a mold problem, there is no conflict of interest.



At DCMoldTest.com, visitors can learn all about D.C.’s best mold inspection experts. The website features detailed information about how the independent mold inspection works along with a telephone number D.C. home and business owners can call to schedule a mold inspection.



As a spokesperson for DCMoldTest.com explains, it’s important for homeowners to perform an independent Washington DC mold inspection as soon as possible:



“Mold isn’t a problem that goes away as time passes. Instead, mold can only get worse. Mold is a serious health concern for those who live in the home and it can cause major problems for those who live and work around the D.C. area. When mold is left untreated over time, it can cause the value of a property to plummet.”



The DCMoldTest.com describes the independent DC mold testing process in detail. Specifically, independent mold tests can be ordered by those who are about to purchase an older home, as well as those who have noticed strange odors and visual growth patterns around their homes. Mold significantly reduces the air quality in a home, making it difficult for residents to breathe and putting the health of everyone at-risk.



An independent mold inspector from DCMoldTest.com conducts a series of air quality tests and collects samples from the home. These samples are then sent to a laboratory for verification. Once testing is complete, the homeowner receives a report on the mold status of the property. That report includes detailed steps on how to proceed with mold removal:



“Our independent testing specialists create a detailed report on the exact nature of the mold problem within the home. This report explains the intricacies of the mold removal process and specific recommendations for the homeowner going forward. Many of our clients simply deliver that report directly to their mold removal company in order to keep things simple.”



Whether double checking a rental property for mold or looking for an unbiased verification of a mold problem, DCMoldTest.com aims to protect D.C. home and business owners with independent mold inspections.



DCMoldTest.com offers independent mold testing and inspections in the Washington, D.C. area. Independent mold testing specialists visit the home, collect samples, and send those samples away for testing before submitting a report to homeowner describing the extent of their mold problem. After receiving that report, homeowners can work with a mold removal company to get rid of their problem. For more information, please visit: http://www.dcmoldtest.com