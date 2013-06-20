DCSales Excited About the Increase in the National Association of Home Builders' Index

Virginia, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Throughout the United States, builders have stated that housing is back. The National Association of Home Builders’ index went up to 52 in June of 2013. This is the first time the Home Builder’s index has went above 50 in seven years. When the reading is above 50, this indicated that sales conditions are outstanding, instead of poor. For the last year, this index has been posting gains and those moves indicate that the market is not as bad as builders thought. The index going up during the month of June is astonishing, because June is usually the slow month. DCSales is excited about the increase and is starting to see hope in the real estate market.



Finding a Home is Easy to Do on DCSales.com



DCSales is a company who has real estate and homes for sale in Maryland, Washington DC and Virginia. Individuals who are interested in condos in Virginia can visit their site and pick the neighbourhood they wish to live in. After choosing the neighbourhood, a guide of active home listings in Virginia will pop up. Here, individuals can view the details and pricing of the homes.



Maryland’s Real Estate Market is Bouncing Back



DCSales has reason to believe that Maryland’s real estate market is bouncing back, based on recent sales. The housing market is definitely back and they believe it will continue to improve.



DC Condos for Sale



Washington DC is the top city in the United States that is well-known for its condo market. By looking on the website for DCSales, individuals will find some amazing condos for sale in Washington DC. Currently, there are 25 pages of condos for sale in Washington DC, with a total of 447 properties. The lowest price is $105,000 and that is for a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo. The highest price is $5,690,000 and that is for an immaculate 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo.



Individuals who are interested in the property or have questions/concerns are encouraged to fill out DCSales.com“Contact Us” form.



