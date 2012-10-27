DCT Roofing Solutions Earns Coveted Angie's List Super Service Award

Denton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- DCT Roofing Solutions has been awarded the prestigious 2011 Angie's List Super Service Award an honor bestowned annually on approximately 5 percent of all businesses rated on the nation's leading provider of consumer reviews on local service and health providers.



"We pride ourselves in being the top rated roofing company in our area out of over 1800 companies on Angie's List" said company owner Kris Howard on Wednesday.



"Only a fraction of the businesses rated on Angie's List can claim the sterling service record of being a Super Service Award winner because we set a high bar," said Angie's List founder Angie Hick. "The fact that DCT Roofing Solutions can claim Super Service Award status speakes volumes about its dedication to consumers."



Angie's List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements including earning a minimum number od reports, an exemplary rating from there client's and abiding by Angie's List operational guidelines.



Ratings are updated daily on Angie's List, but members can find the 2011 Super Service Award logo next to business names in search results on Angie'sList.com .