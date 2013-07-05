D&D Perfect Services Inc. Developed Site for Home Improvement Clients

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The D&D Perfect Services Inc. recently launched its official website. The company is currently based near Lake Livingston. Through the official launching, the members of the company hope to deliver more efficient and effective services for the clients using faster online correspondence. In the long run, this can help the company address the household concerns for the company more readily.



Beginnings



Carlos Machado is the owner of the company. Fourteen years ago, he started off the company by working on the cleaning and the Boca Raton house painting aspects. There were a few clients back then. Through rapport, the number of clients expanded until the company became well known in the country. The high quality services that the company has offered also contributed to the sudden surge of additional clients.



Goals and Features



In line with the beginnings of the company, the company aims to ensure that the clients can get the same high quality Florida commercial painting services without shelling out unreasonable amounts of money in exchange for them. To further ensure the quality of the services, the company offers satisfaction guarantees. As for the additional security, the company is insured and licensed.



Services



There are numerous services that the company can offer. Among these services are the following:



- Pressure cleaning using non abrasive chemicals

- Wallpaper removal using the standard precautions to protect home and furniture

- House and office cleaning

- Commercial and residential painting

- Fort Lauderdale interior painting

- Window sealing and washing



If the clients are interested to keep in touch with the company, they may leave a message to the dedicated web page of the site. The clients may leave their comments, suggestions, intent to have a free estimate, and even specifics on the services that they want to avail from the company. In case the clients are unable to contact the company through the site, they may try sending their message to the e-mail address indicated on the website. Keeping in touch through the company’s phone number is also advised.



Url: http://dndpaintingservices.com/