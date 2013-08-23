DDD CEC Publishes Promotional Discounts on FIOS, Wireless, Broadband and Tech

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The internet is now essential to daily life in the developed world, and providing higher quality signals at much higher speeds is becoming easier and cheaper than ever as fibre optic broadband is rolled out across America. However, companies are still looking to garner premium subscriptions for the latest services and this prices many people out of the market. Fortunately, DDDCEC.org has made a mission to collate the little known discount codes that exist throughout the internet to entice customers and publish them in a single online space for the benefit of all.



DDD CEC’s website is simple and unassuming in its design, putting the content front and center. The big difference from their site and other coupon code listings is that they also review and rate the services the coupons promote, enabling users to make an informed decision as to whether the coupon is really a bargain or simply a way to shill a poor quality service while pretending the customer is getting a deal.



The editorials are cleanly written from an impartial standpoint and hyperlinks are given to active coupon codes so that users can make their own decisions and go on to claim their discounted purchases easily and quickly.



A spokesperson for DDD CEC explained, “The simple truth is that many of the vouchers, codes and coupons we promote are difficult to find for the most consumers and most users aren’t willing to look to find them despite the savings they could make. We take away that trouble by collecting all these codes into a single location, making loyal readers far more likely to benefit from discount codes on a whole range of technology, electronics and communications systems. The Verizon promo code is currently our most popular, but as more users take advantage of it other providers are sure to enter the promo code competition to pull back customers.”



About DDD CEC

DDD CEC is an organisation dedicated to scanning the web for the best technology deals on fibre optics, wireless, broadband, TV packages and more. The site also rates the services for which they provide coupons so that individuals looking for discounts can still get the best service provider for their money. For more information, please visit: http://dddcec.org/