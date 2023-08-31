DDI Market: Size, Share, and Growth Predictions Through 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2023 -- The global DDI Market size to grow from USD 400 million in 2021 to USD 836 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Increased demand for DDI due to COVID-19 outbreak, growing trends of BYOD and WFH across verticals, and rising demand for enhanced security are major growth factors for the market. Increasing need for IPAM and advent of IPv6 would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the DDI market.



By component, Solutions segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



DDI solutions are gaining popularity with the increasing usage across all the major industry verticals such as telecom & IT, BFSI, government and defense, education, and healthcare. One of the main reasons for the growth of DDI solutions is the rising challenges faced by enterprises to manage their core networks with the rapid increase in network devices due to IoT and digitization. Network failure in an enterprise may have a significant impact on its operations. Thus, integrated DDI solutions are evolving as a convenient solution to manage and ensure network availability to support the core services of enterprises.



In application, virtualization, and cloud to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Virtualization is the capability to run several operating systems on a single physical system and share the core hardware resources. It is used to improve IT throughput and costs by using physical resources as a base from which virtual resources can be allocated. Today the cloud is a proven delivery model, with a growing number of organizations realizing dexterity and competence. Cloud computing takes virtualization one step further by reducing costs of owning the hardware and only installing required operating systems according to client's requirements. Implementing virtualization by cloud computing requires secure network interface, DHCP and DNS automation, secure secondary storage, secure run-time environment, and robust IPAM.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America accounts for the major chunk of the global DDI solutions and services market, and it is considered as one of the most advanced regions in technology adoption and infrastructure. Furthermore, the various verticals operating in the region, such as IT & Telecom, have been increasingly adopting new ways to monitor network security and IPAM. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for DDI in the region.



Major vendors in the global DDI market include Nokia Corporation (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (US), Infoblox (US), Cisco Systems (US), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (US), BT Diamond IP (US), FusionLayer (Finland), PC Network (US), TCPwave (US), Apteriks (Netherlands), ApplianSys (UK), NCC Group (UK), Solarwinds Network (US), NS1 (US), Empowered Networks (Canada), Datacomm (Indonesia), INVETICO (Australia).



Key Dynamic Factors For DDI Market:



Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption: The adoption of cloud services and continuous digital transformation activities were key driving forces in the DDI market. The requirement for effective management of DNS, DHCP, and IP address resources across many environments became crucial as organisations shifted to cloud environments and adopted hybrid infrastructure models.



Adoption of IPv6: Organisations were forced to handle both address families efficiently as a result of the exhaustion of IPv4 addresses and the switch to IPv6. Adoption of IPv6 necessitated new DDI systems that could manage the complexity of dual-stack deployments and the bigger address space.



Security concerns: The possibility of DNS-related attacks, such as DNS hijacking and malware based on the DNS protocol, as well as DNS vulnerabilities, boosted the demand for DDI systems with strong security measures. DNS security, DNSSEC (DNS Security Extensions) support, and defence against DNS-related attacks were anticipated from DDI solutions.



Network Automation and Orchestration: To successfully implement network automation and orchestration, effective DDI solutions that could be integrated with platforms for network management and automation were required. To achieve agile and scalable network operations, it was essential to have the capacity to programmatically provision and manage DNS, DHCP, and IP resources.



IoT and Edge Computing: The complexity of IP address management increased as a result of the spread of IoT devices and the development of edge computing. In order to ensure effective IP address assignment and management in edge environments, DDI solutions had to take into account the variety and dynamic nature of IoT devices.



Regulatory Compliance: Organisations from a variety of industries had to abide by regulations pertaining to DNS security and IP address management. The compliance and audit processes were aided by DDI systems that provided these functionalities.



Integration with Cloud-Native Technologies: As businesses adopted cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, it became crucial for DDI solutions to be able to interface with these settings. There was a need for IPAM capabilities that could easily manage IP addresses for containerized applications.



Analytics and Visibility: DDI solutions that offered analytics and visibility into DNS traffic patterns and IP address usage were highly regarded. Insights were sought by organisations to improve performance, optimise IP address distribution, and troubleshoot network faults.



Vendor Landscape and Innovation: The innovation of features, scalability, usability, and customer support offered by different vendors has an impact on the competitive landscape in the DDI market. Vendors who provided cutting-edge answers to new networking problems stood out.



AI and Machine Learning: By incorporating AI and machine learning into DDI systems, these technologies improved the solutions' capacity for anomaly detection, predictive analysis, and automated reactions to network events, which in turn boosted network performance and security.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Intense rivalry and segmentation that caters to various network management demands characterise the DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) industry. Numerous competitors, such as well-known networking vendors, specialised DDI solution providers, and up-and-coming startups, compete to provide all-encompassing solutions for effective DNS administration, DHCP provisioning, and IP address allocation.



DDI market segmentation is influenced by variables like industry verticals, organisation size, and deployment preferences. Businesses in industries including finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and e-commerce frequently have complex network needs and strict security requirements, which results in the need for specialised DDI solutions that meet these objectives. Small and medium-sized enterprises are looking for solutions that can scale to meet their needs and are cost-effective while providing efficient IP address and DNS management.



The range of features, scalability, automation capabilities, security solutions, and integration with emerging technologies are just a few of the variables that influence competitive dynamics. Vendors who succeed at providing streamlined deployment procedures, user-friendly interfaces, and thorough support gain a competitive advantage. To stand out in the market, effective integration with current network infrastructure, cloud environments, and new technologies like IoT and edge computing is essential.



Additionally, cutting-edge security features like DNS security (DNSSEC), defence against DNS-related attacks, and integration of threat intelligence help vendors remain competitive. Vendors who offer APIs and interfaces with network orchestration solutions position themselves well as network automation is driven by digital transformation.



Vendors stand out in a market that is continuously changing because to innovation in areas like IPv6 administration, containerized application support, analytics-driven insights, and AI-driven automation. Successful vendors must be able to address new networking difficulties, deliver constant upgrades to adapt to shifting network environments, and provide responsive customer support.



The intense competition in the DDI market highlights how important efficient IP address management, DNS provisioning, and DHCP automation are to maintaining the reliability, security, and efficiency of contemporary networks. In order to choose a vendor that best suits their particular operational requirements and long-term networking objectives, organisations must carefully assess their network requirements, growth strategy, and technology integration preferences.



