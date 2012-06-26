DDoS Defend Brings DDoS Attack & Threat Mitigation to the Masses With Newly Reduced Pricing

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- With DDoS Attacks quickly growing in popularity, it’s becoming more of a necessity rather than a luxury to have state of the art threat protection for your online business.



Previously adding DDoS protection was not only expensive but also extremely complicated to install and maintain. DDoS Defend is here to change that for good, making it something even the smallest online business can afford and easier than ever to get set up.



Without the installation of hardware or software, DDoS Defend protects websites from network and application level Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Setup is simple: websites are routed through cloud-based DDoS Defense by making a simple adjustment to a DNS record on the clients hosting setup. Effectively protecting the reputation of your brand and ensuring your websites online accessibility.



The company recently released a new and even more affordable pricing plan for their anti-DDoS services: the Silver Shield plan is $99, the Gold Shield is $149, and the popular Platinum Shield plan is now at its lowest price ever of just $199—which is $60 off its original price.



The Platinum DDoS mitigation plan is the most robust; offering UDP/ICMP filtering, TCP filtering, advanced HTTP filtering, 3000GB bandwidth per month, unmetered attack bandwidth, remote protection, visitor integrity and more. Customers may protect up to five domains with this package.



“We understand how troubling a DDoS attack can be,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“That's why we have highly experienced technicians ready to assist you at any time.”



Later this summer DDoS Defend will introduce a brand new web portal that will feature a detailed instructional video explaining how the protection works. The company will also start offering a new Exploit Protection and Web Application Firewall to protection your website from all forms of attacks.



About DDoS Defend

