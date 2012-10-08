DDoS Defend Launches Partnership Program Allowing Companies to Sell DDoS Protection, Make Money

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Current web hosting and protection providers looking to branch out can now boost their revenues while helping companies protect their websites with the new Partnership Program available through DDoS Defend. The Partnership Program allows companies to resell DDoS Defend’s revolutionary DDoS protection plans at a discounted rate, giving them the ability to make money online, increase their product range and become known as leaders in field of web defense.



In today’s Internet-centric world and marketplace, the majority of successful businesses utilize the web as their main hub for transactions, customer interaction and internal operations. But given the large number of online hackers and people seeking to damage, steal or compromise businesses’ web activity, it is essential to have a top-notch DDoS mitigation solution in place.



DDoS Defend’s DDoS Protection plans help shield websites from network and application level Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The cloud-based DDoS Protection requires no installation of hardware or software and can be setup by simply adjusting a single DNS record, protecting a company’s brand and reputation.



According to DDoS Defend, “DDoS Defend was formed to offer reliable, affordable DDoS proxy protection services to small businesses, non-profit organizations and personal websites. And now with our Partnership Program, third-party companies have the opportunity to sell DDoS Protection and make an attractive profit in the process.”



With no monthly charges or hidden fees, partnering with DDoS Defend is free and easy. DDoS Defend provides partners with 24/7/365 email support to ensure clients’ needs are being met, as well as free website reviews for improved conversion rates.



Additionally, DDoS Defend offers its partners flexibility by allowing them to work with the company’s marketing team to build custom DDoS Protection plans designed specifically for their clientele.



Partners can rest assured their efforts will deliver results to both their clients and their bank accounts. DDoS Defend’s Protection plans are priced at nearly 500 percent less than competitors, making them the most affordable and effective web defense solutions on the market.



For more information on the new DDoS Defend Partnership Program, visit http://ddosdefend.com/partnership.html



About DDoS Defend

DDoS Defend is made up of a team of enthusiasts dedicated to providing and expanding web-based protected solutions. Backed by a combined 15 years of industry experience, the company’s primary goal is to provide customers, small and large, with the highest level of service and support. DDoS Defend’s most robust product protects websites from network and application level Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Setup is simple: websites are routed through grid-based DDoS Defense by the adjustment of a single DNS record, effectively protecting reputation and brand while ensuring online accessibility.