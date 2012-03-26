DDoS Defend Updates Services and Offers Monthly Package Sale Prices

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Leading DDoS protection service provider DDoS Defend recently announced their newly updated services and sale prices on their various DDoS protection packages. DDoS Defend provides DDoS proxy protection, filtering and mitigation for business, personal and non-profit Websites.



DDoS attacks are growing in prevalence, but the cost of solutions for them remains generally exorbitant and out of reach for many online entities. DDoS Defend was formed to offer reliable and affordable DDoS proxy protection services to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and personal websites. “We believe that DDoS services should not only be reliable, but also affordable to everyone,” said the DDoS Defend specialist. “That is why we’ve worked hard to update our services and now offer significant savings on all of our service packages.”



DDoS Defend offers a Silver, Gold and Platinum Shield package to its clients that feature UDP/ICMP filtering, TCP Filtering, Remote Protection as well as Visitor Integrity, Privacy and Anonymity. Clients can choose packages with 500 to 3,000 GB of monthly bandwidth, one to five protected domains and basic or advanced HTTP Filtering depending on the package.



The company ensures security for every one of its clients through world-class technology that is both simple and effective. Their Remote DDoS Protection allows clients to maintain their current hosting provider while leveraging the service provider’s high capacity filtering systems to mitigate all known forms of DDoS attacks. “When you are facing debilitating DDoS attacks, the last thing you want to worry about is setting up complex DDoS protection appliances or migrating servers,” said the specialist. “That's why we have highly experienced technicians ready to assist clients at any time and provide such a robust filtration system affordable to nearly every budget.”



All of the service provider’s available packages provide superior DDoS mitigation that is unrivaled in the industry. Their complex DDoS filtering systems automatically detect and filter most types of attacks within 60 seconds. Seamless load balancing of filtered traffic between customer backend servers is available to Gold Shield and Platinum Shield customers. Clients can also get SSL support by simply sending the service provider their certificate files. To learn more about their improved services and obtaining the discount code for reduced package prices, please visit http://ddosdefend.com/ddos-protection.html



About DDoS Defend

DDoS Defend provides DDoS proxy protection, filtering and mitigation for business, personal and non-profit websites. The company offers a variety of packages that provide complex DDoS filtering systems that automatically detect and filter most types of attacks within 60 seconds. Several packages are available for small, medium and large enterprises around the world and all include world-class technology solutions and 24/7 support from highly experienced technicians.