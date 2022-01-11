DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Worth $6.7 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2022 -- According to a new market research report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component (Hardware Solution, Software solutions and Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode ( On-premise, Cloud and hybrid) Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market size expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026.



Rise in multi-vector DDoS attacks to facilitate the demand for DDoS protection solutions and to boost the growth of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market across the globe during the forecast period. Moreover, Stringent government regulations related to CIP, and services and the Convergence of IT and OT systems to fuel the growth of DDoS protection market would provide lucrative opportunities for DDoS Protection and Mitigation security market vendors.



Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Cyberattacks on websites are increasing at an alarming rate and have compelled organizations to adopt robust security services to address risks in the continuously evolving threat landscape. With the increasing adoption of DDoS solutions across organizations and service providers, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations. The DDoS protection and mitigation market on the basis of services is segmented into professional and managed services. Furthermore, the professional services segment is segmented into design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance. As most of the businesses lack the technical expertise to manage their network infrastructure and application layer attacks, the professional service providers offer ways to overcome this problem.



The services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors help safeguard websites, networks, layer 3, and layer 7 threats. DDoS services protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as, reduce the downtime and business risks. These services protect organizations from NTP amplification, DNS amplification, HTTP flood, SYN flood, Slowloris, spoofing, and volumetric attacks. DDoS attacks ranging from 200 Gbps to 1.3 Gbps are the largest and severely damaging. The DDoS service providers are continuously integrating advanced technologies to stop such DoS/DDoS attacks. Additionally, they provide support services and access to a 24/7 DDoS response team.



The DDoS attacks cause 3 million or more packets per second to be transferred illegitimately, thereby blocking the resources for legitimate users. Services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors have been classified into professional and managed services. Some vendors also provide DDoS testing services to test resources for high-intensity DDoS attacks.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Across APAC, there are a number of prosperous economies with well-developed cyber ecosystems. The economies include India, China, Australia, and New Zealand. These economies show rapid adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions to gain visibility into their networks. The large enterprises and SMEs in APAC countries are recognizing the significance of data security. They are now more receptive toward adopting dedicated DDoS protection and mitigation solutions to protect their critical and sensitive business data from commercial espionages, cyber threats, and computer hackers. Additionally, the increasing advancements in mobility and rising cloud adoption in APAC, coupled with mandatory compliance to certain government regulations for resolving data security issues, have compelled the companies in the region to adopt DDoS protection and mitigation solutions. Moreover, with the rising intensity and complexity of cyber-attacks, the data security concerns of the businesses in the region have further heightened. According to a report by Imperva, the Asia pacific was the target for Network DDOS attacks in the first half of 2021 which was 46% of all the attacks.



APAC countries such as ANZ, India, China, and Japan have widely adopted DDoS protection and mitigation solutions. The proliferation of smartphones, DDoS attacks on networks, and broadband connectivity augmented by the emergence of advanced technologies, such as IoT, mobility, and cloud, in the region are expected to drive the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market.



Major vendors in the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation security market are Netscout (US), Akamai Technology (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei Technology (China), Fortinet (US), Link11 (Germany), Imperva (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Nexusguard (Singapore), HaltDos (India), Corero (UK), RioRey (US), PhoenixNAP (US), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Allot (Israel), StrataCore (US), Sucuri (US), Verisign (US), Indusface (India), Activereach (UK).



