DDoS Protection Expert DDoS Defend Unveils New Blog Featuring Industry News

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Because Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks can affect any website, they are considered one of the most common and harmful threats on the Internet.



When successful, DDoS attacks flood a website with more traffic than it can handle, making the website unavailable to its visitors for up to hours at a time. As a result of DDoS attacks, businesses can lose money, experience costly damages, and garner negative publicity.



For years, webmasters around the world have put their trust in one expert, DDoS Defend, when it comes to the security of their website. The company, known for their innovation within the DDoS mitigation industry, has been credited with the development of several affordable web-based protection solutions. In addition to providing protection plans to websites, DDoS Defend also runs a partnership program that allows companies to resell DDoS protection at a discounted rate.



As a part of DDoS Defend’s ongoing effort to raise awareness about the growing problem of DDoS attacks, the company recently revealed their new DDoS protection blog to the public. The blog, whose posts focus primarily industry news and thought leadership, also features updates regarding DDoS Defend’s service statuses, company announcements, and press releases.



As evidenced by the existing content, DDoS Defend’s blog is informative and helpful to its readers. For instance, one article, “Why DDoS Attacks Are a Threat You Can’t Afford to Ignore,” enlightens readers about the effects of DDoS attacks on both large and small businesses and proposes reasons as to why companies should invest in DDoS protection solutions.



Individuals interested in learning more about DDoS attacks, DDoS mitigation solutions, and other topics related to the industry are invited to visit DDoS Defend’s blog. The company welcomes all questions and comments regarding their blog’s content and other services.



About DDoS Defend

DDoS Defend is a team of enthusiasts dedicated to providing and expanding web-based protected solutions. Their primary goal is to provide all customers with the highest level of service and support, backed by a combined 15 years of industry experience. DDoS Defend’s most robust product protects websites from network and application level Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Setup is simple: websites are routed through grid-based DDoS Defense by the adjustment of a single DNS record, effectively protecting reputation and brand while ensuring online accessibility. For more information, please visit http://DDoSDefend.com/Blog