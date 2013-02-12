DDoS Protection Is the Goal of Staminus Communications and DDoS Defend's New Strategic Partnership

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Staminus Communications recently announced their decision to form a strategic partnership with DDoS Defend as a part of their plan to further DDoS protection methodology and technology.



DDoS attacks, or Distributed Denial of Service attacks, are becoming increasingly present on the Internet today. Such attacks swamp a network for hours by flooding it with malicious traffic, rendering the website unavailable to its visitors. For every minute that the website is down, it loses profits and gains bad publicity. Since today’s hackers are working both collaboratively and independently, many business websites are reporting predictions of increased DDoS attacks in 2013.



As their motto “Security Through Research” suggests, Staminus Communications, in partnership with DDoS Defend, aims to further their study of DDoS protection methodology and technology. The company allied with DDoS Defend, one of the top DDoS protection and mitigation companies in the business, due to similar goals for the industry.



By collaborating with DDoS Defend, Staminus Communications’ aim is to ultimately innovate DDoS protection delivery and reduce the cost-of-service.



“Network operators must be prepared to withstand and mitigate large flood attacks on a routine basis,” advises Staminus Communications in an article available on their website.



The company has already established a solid 10-year reputation when it comes to providing outstanding DDoS protection.



Staminus Communications’ SecurePort DEFENDER, an all-inclusive security platform powered by their exclusive Rapid Detection Engine (RDE), protects websites through a service that is “scalable, redundant, and resilient.” Staminus Communications’ multi-layer technology detects and mitigates attacks up to 40 gigabits per second within two minutes. The innovative system, which is free of human intervention and involvement, secures websites against all known vulnerabilities.



Clients can view SecurePort DEFENDER’s management and reporting through Staminus Communications’ Client Portal system, available on the Cloud network. The company also goes the extra mile to provide graphs and raw data for executives and technology professionals.



Individuals interested in learning more about Staminus Communications and their DDoS protected cloud technology services are encouraged to visit the company’s website.



About Staminus Communications

For the past 10 years, Staminus Communications has dedicated themselves to battling DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks through the use of all-inclusive security platforms that provide clients with the highest level of protection. Staminus Communications’ products are designed in-house, from the ground up, to provide maximum protection against all DDoS attacks. For more information, please visit http://staminus.net