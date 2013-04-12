DDoS Protection Website Launched by Amodity and DDoS Defend Provides Upgraded Web Defense

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Compelling, captivating websites and game servers attract spiderbots, hackers and DDoS attacks. Fortunately, Amodity, known for its spot-on-trend website design and development, understands a good site needs superior DDoS protection to run efficiently and safely.



Amodity recently added Amodity Watch to its own website building services in addition to teaming up with DDoS Defend to create the DDoS Defend v2 website, which features DDoS mitigation, upgraded protection, game server protection and a blog dealing with industry news and internet defense issues.



According to DDoS Defend, “A denial-of-service attack (DoS attack) or distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS attack) is an attempt to make a computer or network resource unavailable to its intended users. Although the means to carry out, motives for, and targets of a DoS attack may vary, it generally consists of the concerted efforts of a person, or multiple people to prevent an Internet site or service from functioning efficiently or at all, temporarily or indefinitely.”



Dedication to stopping malicious attacks meant to destroy a website is the motivation behind providing affordable and easily accessible anti DDoS defense systems. A simple and quick process on both Amodity Watch and DDoS Defend provides a shield between all types of internet attacks and a vulnerable website. After issuing an IP address to a website all visitors are routed through cloud-based DDoS Protection by the adjustment of a single DNS record, therefore effectively protecting a company’s reputation, brand and online accessibility. Within minutes website traffic will be routed through a sophistical cloud-based filtration system, dropping any malicious traffic. Only clean, legitimate traffic will be forwarded to a website, wherever it is hosted.



The new DDoS Defend site offers several different levels of service catering to both small independent businesses and larger corporations. Businesses will save money while receiving basic http, UDP, TCP and ICMP filtration services, IP anonymity, visitor integrity, and protection for one to three domains depending on the shield level purchased.



About Amodity

Amodity was created by web enthusiasts completely captivated by design and development. Their joy, passion and calling is design and development and the translation of their eager ambition and web know how into client’s businesses. Amodity is also an advocate of emerging, small and medium size businesses accessing a comparable part of the market that is so often dominated by corporate giants. For more information visit http://amodity.com