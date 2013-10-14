DDS Strategy Offering Dentists Distinguished SEO Services to Help Practices Take Their Marketing to the Next Level

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- DDS Strategy, a leading dental marketing company that specializes in helping dental practices develop effective marketing strategies, has just introduced their one of a kind modified search engine optimization (SEO) services designed specifically for dentists. The Dental SEO services focus on one of the hottest topics any dental practice with an online presence deals with, how to get noticed and stand out from the competition online.



A DDS Strategy spokesperson announced the new modified services and spoke about the reasons why the firm developed their SEO services. “Most dental practices have an online presence,” according to the DDS representative, “but studies show that about 90% of online searchers only pay attention to the first page of listings in their search, so without effective SEO, most dentists end up in an online wasteland.”



When done right, SEO puts websites at the top of any search result. That’s where the DDS Strategy Dental SEO comes into play. These services were developed primarily because the founders of DDS Strategy realized that so many dental practices were simply hiring a firm to get them an online presence and then hoping new patients would materialize. The frustration that results when these patients don’t show up opened the door for DDS Strategy to step in and not only explain the importance of SEO services, but to demonstrate the most effective SEO strategies in the industry.



DDS Strategy is making a mark with their Dental SEO services, but the company also offers dental practices help in bringing in many more patients with other online marketing campaigns. The company provides analysis and strategy, marketing and branding efforts and conversion and monitoring activities.



To learn more about DDS Strategy and their innovative Dental SEO services visit the company’s website, watch this Dental SEO Video or call 800.786.6293 to speak with a company representative.



About DDS Strategy

"DDS Strategy" is a leading dental marketing company providing a wide range of online marketing services to credible dentists. The most popular online dental marketing services include dental SEO (search engine optimization) and video marketing.



Contact Details

Company Name:

DDS Strategy

E-mail:

Info@DDSDentalMarketing.com

Address:

548 Market St., 46249

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone:

(800) 786-6293